Depression in Bay Of Bengal: Some Inter Islands Ship Services Canceled

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday confirmed that the Bay of Bengal has developed a depression about 1,320 kms southeast of Vishakapatnam. Some Inter Islands Ship Services Canceled due to bad weather condition.

It also mentioned that the depression is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours that may lead to a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours.

The bulletin issued by the IMD’s Cyclone Warning Division on December 6 at 7:30 pm stated that the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 6th December, 2016 over southeast Bay of Bengal near Latitude 8.8ºN and Longitude 90.5ºE, about 1260 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 1310 km south-southeast of Gopalpur and 260 km west-southwest of Car Nicobar.

The MET department said Andaman and Nicobar archipelago will receive rainfall in the next two days due to a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal.

“The system is very likely to move northwestwards during next 72 hrs. It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hrs and into a cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours”, it added. It further stated that the upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

As per reports, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Andaman and Nicobar islands over the next 24 hours and fishermen have been advised to not venture out into the sea. The release by IMD stated, “Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea around Andaman & Nicobar Islands coast”.

“Sea condition very likely to be rough to very rough around Andaman & Nicobar Islands coast”, the warning mentioned. The release also stated that squally wind speed reaching 40­50 kmph gusting 60 kmph very likely around Andaman & Nicobar Islands coast on December 7.