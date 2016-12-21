IT dept raids TN chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence

Chennai, Dec21: In a major crackdown on black money, Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted a raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai. According to reports, five officials of I-T department are conducting the raid at Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar. It was learned that questioning has been going on since early morning. Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu government had appointed Rao as State Chief Secretary.

A 1985 batch officer, Rao was additional Chief Secretary/Secretary-I to the Chief Minister before he was named Chief Secretary. The 58-year-old also holds full additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative reforms.