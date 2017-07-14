Deputy Inspector of General Prisons, D Roopa ,the whistleblower behind Rs2crore bribe scam

A senior police official has alleged that AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala was being given preferential treatment at a prison here, including a special kitchen being set up for her, and there was “talk” that senior jail officials accepted Rs 2 crore as bribe to facilitate it.

Deputy Inspector of General (Prisons) D Roopa made these allegations in a report submitted to DGP (Prisons) H S Sathyanarayana Rao on Thursday

In the four-page report after visiting the central prison on July 10, Roopa said a special kitchen was functioning in the jail for Sasikala in violation of prison rules

“There are rumours that the kitchen is continuing to function despite the issue being brought to your (Rao) notice. There is also a talk that Rs 2 crore has been paid as bribe for this.

“As unfortunately these allegations are also against you, it is requested that you look into the matter and take merciless disciplinary action against erroneous officials,” the report signed by Roopa said

A report by India Today said that Roopa, who scored 43rd rank in her UPSC examinations in 2000, was ranked fifth in her batch at NPS Hyderabad, and was the sole officer allotted to the Karnataka cadre.

Roopa is known for not paying heed to political rankings or politicians’ power as long as she follows the book. As an SP in Madhya Pradesh, she arrested the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti after the court order in a rioting case.

During her time as the DCP of Bengaluru, she was responsible for withdrawing a number of police personnel unauthorised to be attendants of VVIPs and politicians.

Her Facebook page shows that she’s been a frequent contributor to Kannada media as well as appearing as a panelist on TV channels.

However, Rao rubbished the charge against him by Roopa, terming it “absolutely false, baseless and wild”. He said he would take legal recourse against his junior

He said no special treatment was meted out to anybody, adding that even in the matter of visitations, ministers, MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu were not being obliged

Sasikala is lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central prison here ever since her conviction in February in the disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, all serving a four year jail term