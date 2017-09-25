Dera chief Ram Rahim appeals Punjab and Haryana HC against Panchkula Special CBI Court’s verdict

Rohtak/ Haryana, September 25: Against the Ram Rahim verdict of Panchkula’s Special CBI Court, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh appealed in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Special CBI court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim on August 25 for molesting two of his women followers. The self styled godman was handed over a 20 year jail term and is currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

A fine of Rs 30 lakh was also imposed by the court on Gurmeet. From this amount, the rape victims will get Rs 14 lakh each as compensation.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet against the Dera head in Ambala court in July 2007. The chargesheet mentions sexual exploitation of two ‘sadhvis’ (women followers) between 1999 and 2001. The court had framed charges against Ram Rahim under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in September 2008. Between 2009 and 2010, the two complainants recorded their statements before the court.

The special CBI court shifted from Ambala to Panchkula and the case against Dera chief was also transferred to Panchkula CBI court. In July 2017, the court ordered daily hearing and arguments of prosecution and defence were concluded on August 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, at least thirty-five people died in incidents of violence after his conviction in Panchkula while six lives were lost in Sirsa.

