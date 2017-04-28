Dera head along with 6 others arrested with tune of Rs 75 lakh in the Basant Avenue area

Amritsar, April 28 :The CIA staff of Amritsar rural police today confiscated old currency notes that are now banned to the tune of Rs 75 lakh from six persons in the Basant Avenue area here today in the evening. Among those arrested were a Dera head from Hoshiarpur besides five local traders. They were identified as Baba Sukhraj Singh, Rajat Vohra, Arun Bajaj, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Pasit Gandhi.

They were planning to exchange money through NRIs. As per information available, the CIA staff received a tip-off that the accused were carrying fake Indian currency and were travelling in a car. The informer also provided the number of the vehicle.