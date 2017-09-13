Dera Sacha Sauda IT head Vineet, arrested by Haryana Police from Sirsa

Sirsa, India,September 13: Intensifying its ongoing probe against controversial ‘godman’ and head of the Dera Sacha Sauda Ram Rahim, who is languishing in jail following his conviction in rape cases of two sadhvis,

the Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested the sect’s IT head from Sirsa.

According to reports, the arrested IT head of the sect has been identified as Vineet.

Earlier, the in-charge of Dera Sacha Sauda centre at Salabatpura, in Bathinda district, was arrested by the Punjab Police.

The Salabatpura Dera head was booked for sedition and other charges.

“Zora Singh has been arrested,” Bathinda Zone IG, MS Chhina had said.