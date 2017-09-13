Dera Sacha Sauda IT head Vineet, arrested by Haryana Police from Sirsa

Sirsa, India,September 13: Intensifying its ongoing probe against controversial ‘godman’ and head of the Dera Sacha Sauda Ram Rahim, who is languishing in jail following his conviction in rape cases of two sadhvis,

the Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested the sect’s IT head from Sirsa.

According to reports, the  arrested IT head of the sect has been identified as Vineet.

Earlier, the in-charge of Dera Sacha Sauda centre at Salabatpura, in Bathinda district, was arrested by the Punjab Police.

The Salabatpura Dera head was booked for sedition and other charges.
“Zora Singh has been arrested,” Bathinda Zone IG, MS Chhina had said.

Singh has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sedition, he said.

Singh was among those accused of triggering violence in Bathinda following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case by a special CBI Court at Panchkula last month, he said.

Chhina said that Zora Singh will be produced before a court in Bathinda tomorrow.

Dera Sacha Sauda’s Salabatpura centre in Bathinda district is the biggest one in Punjab.

