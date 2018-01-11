Dera Sacha Sauda violence: Framing of charges against Honeypreet Insan deferred to Feb 21

Panchkula, Jan 11: The ‘adopted’ daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet Insaan was produced in a Panchkula court on Thursday in connection with the Panchkula violence.

The court deferred the framing charges against Honeypreet to February 21. Currently, Honeypreet is in judicial remand at the Ambala Central Jail.

Earlier, Aa special CBI court had convicted Ram Rahim in two rape cases in August 2017 and sent him to 20 years in jail. This had led to violence in Panchkula and other parts of the region.

In November, a Haryana Police Special Investigation Team had filed a charge sheet against Honeypreet and the 14 accused. The team had accused Honeypreet of playing a major role before and during the riots that followed the verdict against Singh in two rape cases. The Haryana Police were criticised for inefficiency after nearly 40 people died and over 250 were injured in the violence.

Honeypreet has been charged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against government) and 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly) 150 (conniving with persons to join unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) of the IPC.

Honeypreet Insan and her accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur had been missing for over a month after the incident and were arrested in Punjab on October 3.

According to the charge sheet, nearly 30 members of the Dera Sacha Sauda, including its spokesperson Aditya Insan and chairperson Vipassana Insan have not yet been arrested.