Derailment continues, Rajadhani express derails near Delhi station

New Delhi, September 14: The Jammu Thavi – New Delhi Rajadhani express has derailed in New Delhi today. The train had derailed when the train was entering the New Delhi railway station at today morning 6 AM.

According to sources from the Northern Railway, the last couct of the train was derailed. This has helped in reducing the intensity of the accident. No incident of injury or death is repoted yet.

Now a days incidents of train derailment in high or low intensity has become common.

This is the fifth incident of train derailment in the last two weeks.

After a series of train derailment has occurred, the Congress Party slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for frequent train derailment accidents that took place in the last few days and termed the Union Government as ‘Derailment Sarkar’.

“Modi Sarkar should be renamed as ‘Derailment Sarkar’. Despite passenger safety being endangered on a daily basis, railway safety going haywire, neither there is any action nor any accountability nor a fixation of responsibility,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI.

While reacting on today’s train derailment of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express near Maharashtra’s Titwala station, the Congress leader demanded the resignation of Suresh Prabhu and advised the Prime Minister to take a decisive action on railway safety.