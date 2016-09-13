Desi girl Priyanka Chopra becomes Hollywood royalty according to W magazine

California,Sept13:It looks like there’s no stopping our desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Every time she makes news, you can be well assured that it will be something that’ll make us proud. After being on the covers of TIME, she has now entered the The New Royals list of W Magazine. The magazine has clearly mentioned that they do not choose Hollywood royalty based on birthright rather by achievement. Priyanka has found a place along with various international celebs like Cindy Crawford, Chris Evans, Kanye West, Halle Berr, Kit Harrington, Rami Malek, Sofia Coppola and Jodie Foster, in the list of the magazines’ royal icons.

“In India, the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is even more of a household name than Louis-Dreyfus is here, and Chopra’s recent star turn as a FBI trainee in the ABC procedural “Quantico” should make her famous in America, as well. She’s already a fashion week favorite,” the magazine wrote while giving reasons as to why it chose Priyanka Chopra as one them the royalty. The actress also shared a heartwarming video, telling you and I that anybody can become royalty for it is something you have to achieve.

“Royalty I really feel is not something that you’re born into that you are, it is a certain quality that when you walk into a room people look, or they just need to turn. And that’s when you’re really blueblooded,” said Priyanka Chopra in the video of the magazine.

“I love strong tough women, women who live on their own terms, women like Jennifer Lawrence, I adore her, Rihanna, just coz she’s so ‘don’t give a shit’, I love her, I love that about her,” she later added.

“I love this cover.Thx u @WMag! Such an honor to be named Royalty alongside this insanely talented group #TheRoyals,” the Bajirao Mastani actress tweeted.

Way to go girl!

Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming video, which she shared on Instagram, is also highly inspirational. Talking about her Miss India win, the actress said that when she won the beauty contest ït blew her mind”.

“I was the gawkiest teenager, I had no self-esteem and I was tomboy so I had scars and I was always falling on my knees and they were not the prettiest legs… I taught myself to take care of my body. Anybody can do it if I can. Today my legs sell 12-15 products in my part of the world. Yeah, they really do,” she says in the W video.