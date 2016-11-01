Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Baywatch’ poster says ‘Go Ahead and Be Bad’ 

Mumbai, Nov 01: No one imagined how our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra would look as a villain when we first heard of her evil role in her Hollywood debut ‘Baywatch’.

Clearing doubts of many, the ‘Mary Kom’ star has given us a sneak-peak of her villainous character in a Halloween special poster of the film, which proves that she is the ultimate baddie.

The 34-year-old star took to Instagram and shared the first look with the caption, “I’m watching you… #BooWatch #BeBad … Happy Halloween, everyone! @baywatchmovie”

She is seen wearing a black one-shoulder, high slit gown and also sports bat wings and devil horns in the poster.

The blood- dripping from the side of her lips and a gun strapped on one of her thighs makes her look every bit like her bad girl character of Victoria Leeds from the film.

The ‘Barfi’ actress will be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in ‘Baywatch’ which releases on May 19, 2017.