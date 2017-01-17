Designs of Samsung galaxy 8 leaked to media launch on Jan 18

Seoul ,Jan 17:The Samsung Galaxy S8 represents a great deal for Samsung. A return to greatness, a much needed device to move on from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and a silver lining to Samsung fans. It’s the phone that will, hopefully, overthrow Apple from its throne.

As such, anticipation for the phone is very high and we’re awaiting the phone’s launch with bated breath, lapping up every bit of information that surfaces on the internet.

The latest leaks churned up by the internet relate to alleged 3D renderings of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. An unnamed case maker has sent GSMArena precise information as to the measurements of Samsung’s phone.

Judging by the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be significantly broader and only slightly taller than the S7 Edge. Measuring 152.38 x 78.51 x 7.94 mm, the phone will be about 1.5 mm taller than the S7 Edge and about 6 mm wider.

Image: GSMArena

The smaller Galaxy S8 is compared to the Samsung Galaxy S7 in the renders, and measures 140.14 x 72.20 x 7.30 mm as compared to the S7’s 142.4 x 69.6 mm measurements.

Surprisingly, the renders show both phones having micro-USB ports rather than USB Type-C. If the renders are indeed accurate, we can only surmise that Samsung still intends to maintain Samsung Gear compatibility.

It’s also apparent from the renders that the screens are significantly larger than last year’s phones. This is because the upper and lower bezels are vanishingly small.

In fact, the leaked renders look a lot like the rendered phones that Samsung Display used in its ads for Samsung’s new Amoled screens.