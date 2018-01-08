Despite ban Bengaluru residents pay men to climb down septic tank, 3 dead

Though manual scavenging was banned, residents of a luxurious apartment of Bengaluru hired three men to climb down their stinking manhole, only to kill the three in no time due to asphyxia.

The residents have been booked under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) read with section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The locality full of techie brains have little or no knowledge of the law that has been laid down by the government. After a contractor hired men to clean manhole in 2016, this is the second time the people engaging in the act have faced a tragic death.

The law strictly prohibits hiring private cleaners to clean the septic tank if a pipe gets clogged while people are to inform the concerned government authorities.

People also remember that manual scavenging the technique of directly coming in contact with human excreta where usually the people hired do not use the required safety gear. Those breaking the law will be punishable by imprisonment upto two years or fine or both.