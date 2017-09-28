Despite Govt’s ban on deadly game Blue Whale, curiosity end in dubious downloadable links or hacker apps

New Delhi, September 28: Centre and state governments have taken necessary precautionary measures to save people from falling pray to the deadly online game Blue Whale. Unfortunately, a number of fictitious Blue Whale gaming apps and malware are available on the internet which lure users to download them and in the process steal their personal information.

Government, concerned over the increasing number of suicides committed by teenagers in the recent past, has banned Blue Whale game and it is not available on any website or downloadable through an app.

Curious ones go searching for the app and end up spotting either dubious downloadable links or malicious apps that secretly take control of the mobile phones and eventually steal their personal data. Around 70 fake links are now available at several platforms on the internet.

Blue Whale Game: The administrator of the game use a social media platform to incite the players and insist them to perform a series of dangerous tasks, eventually leading them to take the extreme step of ending their lives.

In the recent past, cyber crime investigators have received several complaints from users about the data theft after they downloaded the game, says media reports.

Strict directives had been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to the Internet giants like Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to immediately remove the links of the online game.

(Inputs from agencies)