Despite injury, Priyanka Chopra says nothing could stop me from doing stunts.

Los Angeles, Jan. 20: Priyanka Chopra is someone who does not let anything, and definitely not an injury, to hold her back.

At the red carpet of the recently held People’s Choice Awards, the actress, who has just recovered from a fall, said she won’t stop doing her own stunts.

“I just have to wear my brace for a couple days and then I’m fine,” Priyanka said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The 34-year-old went on to detail how she got injured.

“I was doing stunts and it was raining that night–or snowing, or whatever–in New York, and I was wearing rubber boots,” she shared adding, “I’ve done so many stunts before and I never got hurt, but I slipped on a wet road while I was saving someone else – another co-actor of mine – and I hit my head on the bumper of the car and the road.”

The ‘Quantico’ star, who took home the People’s Choice Award for the second time in a row, suffered a concussion for which she had to take three days off work.

“I just sat on my couch and literally just listened to audio books. I was listening to Amy Schumer talk to me through the weekend, I was listening to her book because I couldn’t watch TV, I couldn’t read a book, so I just had Amy Schumer in my ears the whole weekend.” (ANI)