Despite Modi’s wave in Uttar Pradesh, this Girl won in Rae Bareli, the Congress bastion

In a state assembly election that saw the Indian National Congress party win a ridiculously small seven seats in Uttar Pradesh, one of those seats — the Rae Bareli constituency, the Congress bastion — was won by Aditi Singh.

Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh is a Dalit-dominated constituency. Since 1993, Indian National Congress ‘bahubali’ Akhilesh Singh has represented the constituency five times, has passed the baton to his daughter Aditi Singh, who is contested from Congress.

Aditi Singh, who holds a management degree from North Duke University, North Carolina, joined in politics when her father Akhilesh Singh started to feel his age and asked Aditi to join the Congress.

Though Akhilesh Singh had not so active with the Indian National Congress since 2007 but had good relations with some party leaders, and the party welcomed Aditi Singh with open arms.

Aditi was contested against BSP Candidate Shahbaz Khan, BJP Candidate Anita Srivastava, and Bharati Pandey of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

It was a wise decision for the Indian National Congress which won a merely 2 seats in what constitutes Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency.

If Aditi Singh is not there, the Congress party may have lost this seat too.

Aditi Singh, who has spent her education life in Mussourie and Delhi — fearing for her life, Akhilesh Singh had always kept her away from home — before going to the United States for higher education, returned to Rae Bareli only three years ago.

Here Aditi Singh tells how she plans to make politics work for her.

The entire Uttar Pradesh has swept away in the Modi wave, how did you come to Victory?

I think it is my father’s work that helped me a lot to win this election. He has been the member of this constituency for 25 years, in a constantly 5 terms. My father has done some good work for the people here. And also Priyanka Gandhi helped me a lot; she personally mentored me a lot in politics as I am a beginner.

You are from Indian National Congress and the running state government ruled by another Party. How can you work in your constituency?

My father, Akhilesh Singh was an independent MLAon the state assembly for one term. He still won and he still got work done. If you are a strong and active leader, you will get work done. Also, the media’s are on my side. They will help me to spotlight the needs of my constituency and people if any work is delayed. The largest support I have seen is the support of the people who have voted for me. I am 100percent sure I will be able to do what I wish to do for my people.

Are You scare to face the assembly where your party, Congress, has just 7 MLAs and the ruling BJP has over 300 MLAs?

I am planning to speak on the development issues of in my constituency in the assembly. Will anyone oppose you when you are talking about development issues? I don’t think that. They (Bharatiya Janata Party) have won the people’s authority to rule and they have to work for all of Uttar Pradesh. I hope they do that well, and I am sure they want to do that. I am sure that I should be got everyone’s support for development. It has to be our national agenda.

As a political beginner, how will you overcome the lies, back stabbing, bribing, etc that comes with politics?

I have seen all of the so-called political hand-in-hands. We had all of its types during my campaigning time. The Bhartiya Janata Party divided the people on the basis of caste, religion, and region. And also they bribed to voters. But after all, I still won the election. I have got the people’s mandate. I will be a strong leader.

What is the difference of politics in the United States and politics In India?

In the United States politics means all about individuals, and here, in India, it is all about the Political party.

In the US, they have a national agenda, and here in India it is about caste and religion, which plays a big role.We must emerge stronger from this experience and rise above the thoughts of caste and religion in politics. We have to evolve to something better.