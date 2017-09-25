Despite Supreme Court ban, Jodhpur woman Afsana gets triple talaq on phone

Jodhpur/Rajasthan, September 25: Although The Supreme Court has put a ban on triple talaq, a divorce is reported from the woman Afsana after her husband divorced her by uttering talaq thrice over phone. This incident took place at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. According to reliable sources, Afsana said that her husband divorced her over phone on September 18 and after that he married another woman.

Despite SC’s verdict, husband gives triple talaq over phone in Jodhpur — v,s.arrulmozhy. (@vsarrulmozhy) September 25, 2017

The woman, Afsana was married to Munna since eight years in Jodhpur, but soon after her marriage she was harassed for dowry by her in-laws. In 2015, her husband even tried to burn her by throwing kerosene at her for failing to get dowry after which she returned to her parents’ home. The couple has two children. Afsana said that she had lodged a complaint against her husband and her-in-laws.

Woman in #Rajasthan‘s #Jodhpur claims she was given #TripleTalaq over phone on Sept 18 even as SC pronounced the practice illegal in August pic.twitter.com/00h7TxXIkm — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

(Inputs from ANI)