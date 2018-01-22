Despite US shoutdown, Davos expects Trump’s addressal at World Economic Forum

Washington, Jan 20: As Davos, Switzerland brings together the world’s political and economic elite for what is generally viewed as a celebration of globalization, US president Trump might be seen as an unusual guest who will be heading the 2018 World Economic Forum this week because he is known for his populist views on trade and criticism of “the false song of globalism.”

Trump has been scheduled to speak at the gathering of politicians, business chiefs and bankers on Friday, the final day of the four-day event.

But due to the sudden shutdown of the US government, the forum’s chairman, Klaus Schwab,m was sceptical of his arrival after White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the trip was up in the air due to the shutdown.

Asked if he had any indication that Trump’s trip was in flux, Schwab said: “No, we haven’t. Until now we hope that the trip will be maintained … we’ll see what the final outcome is.”