Devastating landslide deathtoll rises to 500 on side of Mount Sugar Loaf in FreeTown

FreeTown,August21:The death toll from a devastating landslide and flooding that hit Sierra Leone earlier this week has risen to nearly 500, according to hospital officials.

More than 600 people remained missing on Sunday, with rescue officials warning that the chances of finding survivors are decreasing each day. The death toll earlier stood at 450.

One of Africa’s worst flooding-related disasters in years occurred when the side of Mount Sugar Loaf collapsed on Monday after heavy rain, burying parts of Regent town on the outskirts of the capital, Freetown.

Churches across the country held special services on Sunday in memory of those killed.

Authorities this week buried 461 bodies in quickly-dug graves in the nearby Waterloo cemetery.

Six days after the mudslide, at least 10,000 people have already been forced from their homes.

The government has called for the evacuation of another 10,000 people living on an unstable hillside in Freetown, where a large crack has opened.