Developmental issues; Voters boycott polling at Khaga in UP

Fatehpur , Feb. 23 : Voting in 53 Assembly constituencies on the Fourth face of Uttar Pradesh polls is going on today.

53 assembly constituencies spread over 12 districts, including the backward Bundelkhand region and the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough of Rae Bareli, are going to polls in this phase.

Meanwhile the voting is going on smoothly and without any serious problems, the voters of Fatehpur’s Khaga boycott polling over developmental issues.

The people of village says that they were disappointed with the state government over no developmental work being done in their village.

The irritated voters stated that “since our votes do not benefit our own village, we have decided to stay away from the assembly elections. The leaders we elect pay no heed to our basic needs. We are still living in the same condition since past many years and now we have decided not to vote for any political party candidate.

Till this time, there is no votes has been recorded at booth numbers 105 and 106, 9 and 8 votes have been recorded at booths 107 and 109.

Other districts voting today as part of UP Polls Phase 4 are: Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur and Rae Bareli.

Over 23.78 percent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday till 11 a.m.

With Banda recording a voting of 12.2 percent, Rae Bareli saw a percent of 9.5 voting while Fatehpur and Jalaun recording a percent of 9.8 and 8.66 respectively.

The 4th phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh started off on early in this morning, as the total voting activities across the state surpass the halfway mark with only 3 more phases to go.

More than 680 candidates will be contesting the elections, and around 1.84 crore people are expected to vote in the this phase.

At today’s poll Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 48 seats out of 53. It has left 6 seats for its ally Apana Dal. Bahujana Samaj Party has fielded its nominees in all segments, while Samajwadi Party is contesting 30 seats and its ally Congress in 25 seats.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be announced on March 11.

(With ANI Inputs)