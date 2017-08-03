Devendra Jhajharia recommended for Khel Ratna, Cheteshwar Pujara for Arjuna Award

New Delhi,,August3:India cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur are among 12 sports people who have been recommended for the Arjuna Award in 2017.

Saketh Myneni, Mariyappan, VJ Shweta, Khushbir Kaur, Aarokiya Rajiv, Prashanti singh, SV sunil, SSP Chaurasia, Satyavrat Kadian, Anthony Amalraj, PN Prakash, Jasvir Singh, Devendro Singh, Bimba Devi and Varun Bhati are the other names in line for the Arjuna Award.

Devendra Jhajharia, who won a gold medal at the Paralympics last year and hockey star Sardar Singh have been recommended for the country’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna.

Jhajharia in fact became the first para athlete to be recommended for the prestigious award.

Pujara has been in outstanding form in Tests over the last year and became the third quickest Indian batsman to reach 4000 runs in the course of his 50th Test in Colombo against Sri Lanka.