DG Shipping probing ship collision that led to oil spill off Chennai coast

New Delhi, Feb 4: The Directorate General of Shipping has ordered an inquiry into the collision of two ships off Kamarajar harbor in Chennai and said that efforts were on war footing to remove the sludge that had spilled over the sea due to the accident.

The total quantity of sludge removed till today was 65 tonnes, and super suckers had removed 54 tonnes which contains 70 per cent water, he said adding that more than 80 per cent of the work has been completed and the rest was expected to be finished within 2 to 3 days.

In a statement placed in both Houses of Parliament, the government said the Indian Oil Corporation had provided special bio-remediation material for treatment of the collected oil sludge for its safe disposal.

In the Rajya Sabha, the statement was ready by Minister Mansukhbhai Mandovia, and in the Lok sabha, it was read by MoS, shipping Pon Radhakrishnan.

It said the Coast Guard ship and helicopters were carrying out regular sorties for continous monitoring of oil slick. If oil spillage was spotted anywhwere, manpower and material under the overall supervision of Coast Guard would be deployed.

Two vessels, MT BW Maple and MT Dawn Kanchipuram while cossing eachother collided at 3.45 hrs on January 28 off Kmarajar harbor. Dawn Kanchipuram,which was carrying 32813 tonnes of POL, suffered a rupture which led to oil spill.

The Ministers said a massive cleanup operation was launched in Tiruvallur, Chennai and Kancheepuram district by engaging more than 2000 persons at various sites.