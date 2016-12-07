DGCA asks Airlines to suspend their pilots over Mamata Banerjee flight controversy

New Delhi, Dec 07: DGCA asks Air India/ SpiceJet/ Indigo to suspend their pilots over West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee flight controversy.

Reports said Mamata’s flight from Patna on Wednesday night circled over Kolkata for nearly half an hour and as a result ended up being low on fuel.

On landing at Kolkata airport, the plane was immediately surrounded by fire engines and ambulances.

Flight 6E 342 was scheduled to take off from Patna at 6.35 p.m. but departed at 7.25 p.m. It reached Kolkata around 8.15 p.m., but had to circle till 8.40 p.m. and then was allowed to land.