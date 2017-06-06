DGCA has filed a complaint against Jet airways pilots for making remarks against officials on social media

New Delhi, June6:DGCA has filed a complaint (against pilots) for making remarks against our officials on social media. It is for the police to take any action,” Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar said in a text message response.

A spokesperson for Delhi police said they were examining the matter and no arrests had been made yet.

India’s Dir-General of Civil Aviation reportedly files police complaint against pilots from various airlines over remarks on a #Whatsapp grp https://t.co/IOiNhzOcMc — Shilpa Kannan (@shilpakannan) June 6, 2017

On Monday, Jet Airways de-rostered ten of its pilots who had wrongly addressed Joint Director General Lalit Gupta as a Joint Director in their emails protesting a proposed regulation on crew notice period.

In response to the emails, Gupta directed the airline to check the mental alertness of pilots since they could not even quote his designation properly. The pilots were asked to submit apology letters and also called for a meeting to the regulator’s office today.

The detention took place during their meeting. The pilots were accompanied by Sudhir Gaur, senior vice-president (operations). It is not known what transpired in the meeting.

“DGCA had called pilots for the meeting. We do not have an issue with them meeting the DGCA but now the matter has taken a different turn. We will continue to support our colleagues and have contacted our lawyers for help,” said Captain Sam Varghese, committee member of National Aviators Guild.