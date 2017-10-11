DGP Loknath Behera launches whatsapp video campaign over false rumour, says migrant worker are safe in Kerala 

Thiruvananthapuram, October 11: A fake video that fled 400 migrant workers in Kozikode which amid over a fake video footage that spread saying that were being lynched in the state.

Kerala police have launched video message to counter this false propaganda.

According to reports say, a fake audio clip on Whatsapp stating that a Bengali worker was beaten by a hotel owner in sweet Meat Street in Kozhikode and later put to death by hanging, had created a stir among the migrant labourers in the state.

To counter this fake audio clip, Kerala police have prepared a series of videos in Hindi and Bengali, Loknath Behra, state police chief coveys the message that all migrant labourers are safe in the state and they would be given adequate police protection if required.

The video footage have also been shared inall social media platforms.

Reports says, Loknath Behera stated in the video that “I wanted to tell you that Kerala is a beautiful state. You can and you should peacefully stay here. There is no problem here. It is secure here.

Both you and Keralites are secure here. Keralites like you. I am also not from Kerala but I have experienced their love. You haven’t see any such a place that you can work here for years and no issue were reported yet.

You have government and police with you. You have everyone here with you. If you have fear, please approach the nearby police station.

They will do the needful. Or else you can also contact me. Once again I will tell that there is no problem here. You and your family can peacefully stay here,”

The video clip is also translate in to English, Hindi and Bengali, was also played on many news channels and also the police officials has also asked the workers to delete the fake video clip if it is received on their phones.