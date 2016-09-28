DGP T K Rajendran orders to transfer Hindu Munnani functionary Sasi Kumar murder case to Crime Branch

Coimbatore, September 28: The Director General of Police (DGP) T.K. Rajendran has ordered the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Division (CBCID) police to probe into the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Sasi Kumar.

In an order dated September 27, the DGP has asked the Superintendent of Police to hand over the case diary and connected records to the CBCID with immediate effect, reports thehindu.com.

The order has also asked the Additional Director General of Police of the CBCID to nominate an officer who should investigate the case. A copy of the order has also been sent to the Inspector General of Police for West Zone.

 Sasikumar was hacked to death by an unidentified gang close to midnight last Thursday, resulting in unrest in and around Coimbatore for more than three days. Initially, six special teams were investigating the case.

Despite inquiring hundreds of persons, there was not much headway in the investigation. On Monday, the number of special teams was increased to eight as rumours started making rounds over the possible reason behind the murder.

