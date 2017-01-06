Dhaka attack mastermind Nurul Islam Marzan killed in Bangladesh.

Dhaka, January 6: Nurul Islam Marzan, the Neo-JMB leader, one of the key figures behind the Gulshan cafÃ© attack, has been killed in a gunfight with the police in the Bangladesh capital, a senior police officer in Dhaka said on Friday.

The incident took place at Mohammadpur in Dhaka around 3 a.m. in Beribadh area, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s counter-terror unit chief Monirul Islam told bdnews24 on Friday morning.

Marzan was killed alongside an accomplice, the police added. IANS