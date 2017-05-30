Dhaka to launch Bangabandhu-1 satellite next year.

Dhaka/Bangladesh, May 30: The Bangabandhu-1 satellite will be commercially launched by June 2018, State Minister for Post and Telecommunications Tarana Halim said on Tuesday.

“More than 85 percent work of the satellite has been completed. It will be sent into orbit in December this year or January next year if the weather remains in favour,” The Daily Star quoted State Minister for Post and Telecommunications Tarana Halim as saying.

The minister informed media persons after her recent visit to France in this regard.

Thales Alenia Space, a French aerospace manufacturer, is manufacturing the satellite with a cost of Tk 2,967 crore.

The satellite, meant for communication and broadcast services, is so far the most sophisticated technological project undertaken by Bangladesh.(ANI)