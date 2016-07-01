Dhanraj Pillai appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the treatment of Mohd Shahid 

New Delhi, July 1: Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the treatment of former national captain Mohammad Shahid, who is fighting for survival in a Gurgaon hospital without any attention.

Shahid, a master of stick control and who is often considered as one of the most exquisite proponents of the game for his ability to dodge and weave past any opponent, has been admitted to Medanta Medicity Hospital for liver and kidney problems.

A bout of jaundice and dengue together have only made the situation worse. The 56-year-old former forward was airlifted on Tuesday evening from Varanasi, to where he belongs, after his situation became worse.

“Shahid bhai is a legend, an icon, someone who made India proud internationally. Indian hockey was known across the world because of players like him. As a person and as a player, he lifted the Tricolour high with pride in being an Indian,” Pillay said in a statement.

“It is a pity that today not even a single senior political leader has bothered to even enquire about his condition even though he has been in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for two days now,” the former captain added.

“I appeal to our honourable Prime Minister, sports minister, all sports associations and everyone else to please take note of the Shahid bhai’s condition and provide all help possible. We are also trying to mobilise all support,” he stated.

Shahid was part of 1980 Olympic gold-medal winning team and also won silver and bronze in the 1982 and 1986 Asian Games respectively.