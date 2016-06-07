Dhansikaa to play prostitute in short film

Chennai, June 7 : Actress Dhansikaa, who will soon be seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s “Kabali”, is all set to play a prostitute in an upcoming yet-untitled Tamil short film to be directed by Anand Murthy.

“Dhansikaa jumped at the opportunity when she read what Anand had written. She was never keen to do short films, but this project really got her excited and she didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” a source told IANS.

The source added that Dhansikaa will appear in a never-seen-before bold role and she has been prepping to get under the skin of the character over the last few weeks.

Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, the film will also star actress Bidita Bag.

“Bidita will play a documentary filmmaker. The story is about these two characters and what happens when they cross paths. It will be a powerful story and the film will feature dialogues in Tamil as well as Bengali,” the source said.

The regular shooting will start from later this week.

This will be Anand’s maiden short film. His directorial debut feature film “Thileepan”, about a Sri Lankan martyr, is stuck due to financial crunch.