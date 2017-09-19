Dharmendra Pradhan to co-chair 13th Inter-Governmental Commission meeting in Kazakhstan.

New Delhi, September 19: The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, is set to visit Astana, Kazakhstan from September 19 – 20, where he will co-chair the 13th Meeting of Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC).

Kanat Bozumbayev, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, will co-chair the meeting from the Kazakh side.

The IGC meeting aims to follow up on the agenda set between India and Kazakhstan during the two visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kazakhstan in July 2015 and June 2017.

During his visit, Pradhan is scheduled to discuss various issues and ideas for stepping up the cooperation in sectors including the energy, trade, economic, investment, transport and connectivity, agriculture, information technology, space, healthcare and cultural spheres between the two countries with his counterpart.

The two sides are also expected to finalise a strategy and roadmap for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Pradhan will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials from Ministries/Departments, including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mines, Electronics and IT, Tourism, ISRO, Department of Atomic Energy, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and also few high-level executives from ONGC Videsh and Railway Board. (ANI)