‘Dhoom 2’ : The film will always be a milestone Says Hrithik Roshan

November 24, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Nov 24 : Actor Hrithik Roshan, whose film “Dhoom 2” has completed 10 yeras of its release in Hindi filmdom, says it will always be a milestone for him.

Hrithik, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Kaabil”, tweeted: “Thank you for the trend guys. ‘Dhoom 2’ will always be a milestone I will cherish. Love you all.”

Hrithik’s co-actor and friend Abhishek Bachchan thanked his co-stars and his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“10 Years ‘Dhoom 2’ the best of friends and the best memories. Thank you Sanjay Gadhvi, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Hrithik and the Mrs,” Abhishek tweeted.

The movie revolves around two buddy police officers Jai and Ali . The two have to catch “Mr.A”, an international thief who has planned to steal a priceless artifact in Mumbai.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
When cinema is concerned, it is about entertaining people, says Hrithik Roshan over Padmavati issue
Filmmaker Karan Johar calls actor Hrithik Roshan, powerhouse of talent
Amitabh Bachchan praises Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan for their Raees and Kaabil
Sussanne liked ‘Kaabil’, Her opinion means the world to me Saying Hrithik Roshan
Lisa Haydon and Hrithik Roshan on Vogue cover, giving ultimate fitness goal!
Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut tiff: Queen ‘felt naked when the letters were exposed’
Top