‘Dhoom 2’ : The film will always be a milestone Says Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, Nov 24 : Actor Hrithik Roshan, whose film “Dhoom 2” has completed 10 yeras of its release in Hindi filmdom, says it will always be a milestone for him.

Hrithik, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Kaabil”, tweeted: “Thank you for the trend guys. ‘Dhoom 2’ will always be a milestone I will cherish. Love you all.”

Thank you for the trend guys. Dhoom2 will always be a milestone I will cherish. Love u all — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 23, 2016

Hrithik’s co-actor and friend Abhishek Bachchan thanked his co-stars and his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“10 Years ‘Dhoom 2’ the best of friends and the best memories. Thank you Sanjay Gadhvi, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Hrithik and the Mrs,” Abhishek tweeted.

The movie revolves around two buddy police officers Jai and Ali . The two have to catch “Mr.A”, an international thief who has planned to steal a priceless artifact in Mumbai.

–IANS