Dia Mirza is ‘The Good Wife’

Mumbai, May 25 : Fans of Dia Mirza’s are in for another surprise! After starring in the country’s first Indo-Iranian project, Salaam Mumbai and tapping a whole new audience on television with her solo travelling series, Ganga-The Soul of India, the actor is now taking the web by storm.

Dia has played the title role of “The Good Wife” on one of the episodes of India’s first Horror Web Series, Shockers.. This is the actor’s first attempt in the horror space and her short film dealing with a supernatural presence in her house will send chills down your spine.

An elated Dia says, “As an actor it is exciting to be a part of different mediums of story telling. Short films as a format are exciting, because in a limited period of time a lot can be conveyed. Samaira’s story, in The Good Wife could be anyone’s experience. It is real and extraordinary. I enjoyed shooting for this in one night with Faruk Kabir who as a director is pushing the envelope of spookiness.”

The Good Wife is directed by Faruk Kabir, Produced by Faruk Kaibr and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, written by Faruk Kabir, Kamayani Viyas and Nikhil Viyas and is available exclusively on Hotstar.

Watch the episode now on the link below:

http://www.hotstar.com/tv/ shockers/9038/the-good-wife/ 1000095407