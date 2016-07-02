Diabetes and hypertension, two deadly dangerous health conditions, could be controlled by keeping fitness

Diabetes is a dreadful disease which cause various sufferings to the one who is affected. Regular tests are needed to be carried out to manage proper health condition, I know you must have spent so much on drugs and insulin injection. Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects the way the body handles basic food components like carbohydrates, protein and fats. This is mostly due to lack or abnormality in action or effect of insulin.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a condition that often affects people with type 2 diabetes. Researches have shown that obesity and inactivity have led to a rise in both conditions. The incidence and prevalence of type 2 diabetes are increasing. It is projected that the total number of people with diabetes will rise from 171 million in 2000 to 366 million by 2030. The number of adults with hypertension is predicted to increase by 60% to a total of 1.56 billion people by 2025. Hypertension affects approximately 70% of patients with diabetes and is approximately twice as common in persons with diabetes as in those without.

According to the America Diabetes Association (ADA), the combination of hypertension and type 2 diabetes is particularly lethal and can significantly raise a person’s risk of having a heart attack or stroke. Having type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure also increases your chances of developing other diabetes-related diseases, such as kidney disease, and retinopathy (eye blood vessels), which may cause blindness. High blood pressure is a problem that won’t go away without treatment and adjustments in your diet and lifestyle. High blood pressure affects approximately 70% of patients with diabetes and is twice as common in persons with diabetes. There are many minor lifestyle changes that can lower your blood pressure. Most are dietary, but daily exercise is also recommended.

While some people can improve their type 2 diabetes and hypertension with lifestyle changes, most require medication. Depending on their overall health, some people may need more than one medication to reduce their risk.

Article taken from naij.com