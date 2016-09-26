Diabetic teen cashier fired over $1.69 drink , Dollar General has to pay compensation of $277,656

September 26, 2016 | By :

Tennessee,Sept26:The story goes like this. Back in September 2014, an insulin-dependent diabetic cashier in Dollar General’s Maryville, Tennessee, store told her supervisor she needed to keep juice near the cash register in case of a hypoglycemic attack. According to testimony at the trial, the supervisor did not allow employees to do this, although the company has a policy that would allow it for those in need.

One day, fearing an oncoming attack, the cashier drank a $1.69 (plus tax) orange juice before paying for it. After the symptoms passed, the cashier said she then paid for the juice. After a question about inventory arose, the employee confessed to her brazen crime of drinking before buying to the company’s district manager who then fired said employee for violating the chain’s “grazing” policy.

So back to the story.

The fired employee complains to the EEOC. The EEOC sues. The employee joins the lawsuit. The jury finds in favor of the plaintiffs and awards the employee $27,565 in back pay plus another $250,000 in compensatory damages. The EEOC is pleased. Very pleased.

“We are very pleased with the jury verdict,” EEOC General Counsel P. David Lopez said in a statement. “It is disappointing, however, that we continue to see cases where employers fail to train their employees on basic requirements under the ADA (American Disability Act). The Commission will continue to carry out its goal of ensuring equal opportunity in the workplace for persons with disabilities.”

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Mosquito borne swine flu can be deadly for Diabetic patients: Consult doctor if fever lasts for more than 24 hours
Teen polytechnic girl douses herself on fire and jumps under a moving train due too health problems
Delhi teen gang-raped inside public toilet and case registered against juveniles under POCSO Act
Cashier at SBM,KR Road commits suicide over unsubstantiated report of money laundering
Bengaluru teen gangraped, tortured in Shivamogga
Saudi teen arrested for unethical behaviour in online conversations with American video blogger
Top