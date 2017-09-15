Diabolic! Ram Naresh, auto driver brutally rapes a dog for three days in Mumbai toilet
Mumbai, Maharashtra, September 15: Shocking and peculiar incident, a 41 years old man has brutally raped a dog for three consecutive days inside a toilet of a housing complex on friday
According to reports, the incident came out to the light while the people residing in nearby houses become suspicious about the auto driver, for this they scanned the building’s CCTV footage which showed the accused sexually assaulting the dog.
The accused auto driver, Ram Naresh locking himself up with the dog for five to seven minutes each time he enters the bathroom. reports stated.
Ram Naresh reportedly works as an auto rickshaw driver during the day and as a security guard at night for a private security company.
The dog’s vulva was congested and swollen after the attack, according to a medical report. The dog was in a state of shock and had a lot of pain.