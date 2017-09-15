Diabolic! Ram Naresh, auto driver brutally rapes a dog for three days in Mumbai toilet

Mumbai, Maharashtra, September 15: Shocking and peculiar incident, a 41 years old man has brutally raped a dog for three consecutive days inside a toilet of a housing complex on friday

According to reports, the incident came out to the light while the people residing in nearby houses become suspicious about the auto driver, for this they scanned the building’s CCTV footage which showed the accused sexually assaulting the dog.

The accused auto driver, Ram Naresh locking himself up with the dog for five to seven minutes each time he enters the bathroom. reports stated.

Ram Naresh reportedly works as an auto rickshaw driver during the day and as a security guard at night for a private security company.

“We arrested the guard on Friday after filing a FIR under section 377 of the IPC, after local residents and animal activists filed complaints with us about the issue, the report quoted a police officer as saying.

The dog’s vulva was congested and swollen after the attack, according to a medical report. The dog was in a state of shock and had a lot of pain.