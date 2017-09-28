Diabolic! US women Ashleigh Wade slits pregnant friend's throat, cuts open abdomen, dissect uterus and steals baby.

New York/USA, September 28: Ashleigh Wade, a woman from New York is now on trial for allegedly stabbing her pregnant childhood friend on her wedding day and stealing the unborn baby out of her womb in a terrifying crime committed in 2015. She had allegedly removed the pregnant lady’s uterus from her body and cut opened it to take out the infant.

According to the investigating team, Ashleigh Wade cut her childhood friend’s throat so she couldn’t even cry out or make any sound, before cutting and removing her entire uterus out to steal her baby girl. The criminal then abandoned the deflated organ on the floor of the bathroom.

Miraculously, the child survived.

According to media, 22-year-old Angelikque Sutton, who was in her ninth month of pregnency was stabbed by Ashleigh Wade after slitting her throat. Angelikque Sutton was on her way to a courthouse to marry Patrick Bradley. She was stopped on the way by her childhood friend Ashleigh Wade at the Bronx – the northernmost of the five boroughs of New York City.

Prosecutors alleged that Ashleigh Wade lured Angelikque Sutton with a promise that she would be giving her a giving her a wedding gift.

“The defendant, Ashleigh Wade cut Angelikque Sutton’s larynx, that is her voice box,” said Assistant Bronx DA Meredith Holtzman the jury during the hearing on Monday.

“Sutton could not scream, could not say a word,” he added.

“What the defendant did to her next is almost unspeakable,” Holtzman alleged as the jury sat in stunned silence.

“After she had rendered Sutton unable to scream, the defendant took a kitchen paring knife and sliced Sutton’s abdomen open,” he claimed.

“Once she had cut Sutton’s abdomen open, the defendant cut Sutton’s uterus entirely out,” the prosecutor continued. “She cut that uterus open, took the baby out, and discarded that uterus on the bathroom floor,” he told the jury members.

The prosecution further alleged that the accused had pretended to be pregnant for months before the attack.

Wade later claimed that the child was hers.

Wade has pleaded not guilty before the court.

If convicted, Wade would end up with a life in prison without the possibility of parole.