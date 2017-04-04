Did Delhi ask Arvind Kejriwal to sue Jaitley? Why should people pay, BJP asks

New Delhi, April 04: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today criticized the Delhi government’s move to pay fees of a lawyer representing Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case, saying no chief minister has ever burdened the exchequer to fight his own case.

“I just can’t recall any other chief minister who has ever burdened the exchequer to save himself or promote himself,” he told reporters, reacting to the Delhi government’s move to pay around Rs 3.8 crore to top lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Rijiju said the defamation case was slapped against Kejriwal for speaking against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “Whatever he had said about Jaitleyji was his own statement. So, why should the people of Delhi pay? Did the people of Delhi asked him to fight the case? Then why should people of Delhi pay now?,” he said.

Later, in a tweet, Rijiju said, “Public money for defending Kejriwal ji !! Already too much money is being used to advertise him (sic)”.

In December, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked for releasing appearance fee to Jethmalani who has been fighting the defamation case slapped against Kejriwal by Jaitley.

A number of pending dues to Jethmalani is over Rs 3 crore and the Delhi Law Department had asked why the Delhi government should foot the bills when the case is not related to city administration, sources said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is also learned to have sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar’s advice in clearing bills.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee has said the Delhi government cannot pay Jethmalani’s fees since it’s a civil suit. Kejriwal has to pay on his own.”