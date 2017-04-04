Did Delhi ask Arvind Kejriwal to sue Jaitley? Why should people pay, BJP asks

April 4, 2017 | By :
Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal led-Delhi Government cheated the nation: BJP.

New Delhi, April 04: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today criticized the Delhi government’s move to pay fees of a lawyer representing Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case, saying no chief minister has ever burdened the exchequer to fight his own case.

“I just can’t recall any other chief minister who has ever burdened the exchequer to save himself or promote himself,” he told reporters, reacting to the Delhi government’s move to pay around Rs 3.8 crore to top lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Rijiju said the defamation case was slapped against Kejriwal for speaking against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “Whatever he had said about Jaitleyji was his own statement. So, why should the people of Delhi pay? Did the people of Delhi asked him to fight the case? Then why should people of Delhi pay now?,” he said.

Later, in a tweet, Rijiju said, “Public money for defending Kejriwal ji !! Already too much money is being used to advertise him (sic)”.

In December, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked for releasing appearance fee to Jethmalani who has been fighting the defamation case slapped against Kejriwal by Jaitley.

A number of pending dues to Jethmalani is over Rs 3 crore and the Delhi Law Department had asked why the Delhi government should foot the bills when the case is not related to city administration, sources said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is also learned to have sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar’s advice in clearing bills.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee has said the Delhi government cannot pay Jethmalani’s fees since it’s a civil suit. Kejriwal has to pay on his own.”

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Office of profit case: BJP demands resignation of Kejriwal, Mamata bats for Delhi CM
NGT orders Delhi schools, colleges to set up rainwater harvesting systems within two months or pay Rs 5 lakh fine
Delhi fog: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says farmers cannot give up stubble burning completely, cancels meeting with Arvind Kejriwal
National Green Tribunal allows Delhi government to go ahead with odd-even scheme
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh criticises Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over air pollution
Delhi fog: Primary schools to be kept closed tomorrow, no outdoor activities for older kids
Top