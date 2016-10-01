Did MNS ban affect the release of Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan film, Raees postponed?

Mumbai, October 1: The ban on Pakistani artistes by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), asking them to leave India seems to affect many in the industry. Certain A-listers are coming up with their reactions on the ban, Shah Rukh Khan and the producers of his big-budget film ‘Raees’ are planning to postpone its release. Reports say that Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees which is also the Bollywood debut of its female lead and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, may have be shifted.

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil were all set for a big box office take-off on January 26 next year. The incidents in between seems to be averted now. The makers of Raees are planning to change the release date because Mahira is a main part of the project, and MNS has asked all Pakistani artistes to return to their country in the wake of the Uri terror attacks. The producers would be worried that this development could affect the film. But there is no conformation on this regard yet, reports indianexpress.com.

Not only SRK’s film, but Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is also facing the heat after MSN demanded the ouster of Fawad Khan from this year’s Diwali release. ADHM, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and has Fawad in a pivotal cameo. The film is slated to open on October 28.

On Friday, 30 September, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association announced a ban on all Pakistani artistes and technicians from working in India. However, they said the ongoing projects were exempted from the ban, including ADHM and Raees.

Raees was originally meant to release during Eid 2016. However, Salman Khan’s Sultan too arriving on the same day, led to the SRK-Mahira film, directed by Rahul Dholakia to get postponed to January 2017.