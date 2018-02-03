Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?

New Delhi, February 03: A video has surfaced on the Social Media where Palestinian representatives are seen dancing when a UN meeting is underway. According to posts doing rounds on Social Media, one of the representative took out his mobile phone and played a song, and all the representatives broke out into a dance. Other representatives is seen cheering the Palestinian representatives in the video. The post claims that this was the Palestinians’ response to Nikki Haley’s threat that US would cut aid to Palestine if they refuse to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

This news was later found to be false, the video was not taken in January 2018 and it has little to do with Nikki Haley or Jerusalem. The video is from 2013 and it was Arab Idol winner Mohammed Assaf performing at the United Nations along with Palestinian representatives to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.