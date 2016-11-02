Did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa lose her election Victory?

Chennai, Nov 2: There seems to be no end to the troubles of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

At a time when Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, an independent candidate, G Parvina has moved the Madras High Court challenging the Chief Minister’s May 16 assembly election win from the RK Nagar constituency.

According to reports, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the court registry to serve a fresh notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer on a plea filed by G Pravina.

Petitioner G Pravina had moved the High Court on August 18 challenging Jayalalithaa’s election, following which the court had ordered issue of notice to the CEO. Ms Pravina yesterday submitted that the notice was yet to be served to the CEO, following which the court ordered issue of fresh notice.

In her plea, Pravina, who had contested the RK Nagar assembly election but lost the contest to Jayalalithaa, had asked the court to declare the poll “null and void”.

In the law suit, the petitioner had levelled several allegations against the Chief Minister and the Election Commission. Pravina said that that her right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution was infringed upon as the Election Commission had not acted on her complaints and sought a direction to hold a fresh poll in RK Nagar.

She submitted that the constituency’s Returning Officer had not even permitted her to go for campaigning, including using vehicles for the purpose. Pravina said she had submitted a complaint to the Election authorities on May 15 against “not giving permission for campaigning”, but no action was taken.

She had made a telephone call to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, who even after assuring action, had “not acted” on her complaint wherein she had sought either countermanding or postponement of the polls, she charged. She claimed that the vehicles used by her were detained at “gunpoint” by police. Also, the pot symbol allotted to her was not as per the specification of ECI, she contended.

The Judge directed issue of a fresh notice to the CEC and posted the matter for further hearing to November 29.

Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment in the hospital since September 22. The last health bulletin on Amma was issued by the hospital on October 21. According to the medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Jayalalithaa is “interacting” and her health condition is “progressing gradually”.