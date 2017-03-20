Did VIP culture come to an end in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab?

Uttar Pradesh’s firebrand politician and saint Yogi Adityanath, who started his new innings as the Chief Minister of the state with a pledge to work without discrimination, has decided not to promote the VVIP culture during his tenure.

On Saturday, Punjab’s newly-appointed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had too decided to end hosting banquets at state expense in a bid to end VIP culture in the state.

Ending VIP Culture in Uttar Pradesh:

According to Financial Express report, the 37th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has issued orders on Monday that no minister in the UP government will be allowed to use the red beacons bearing vehicles.

Repeating his government’s commitment to fight against corruption, Yogi Adityanath had asked all the state ministers in his cabinet to provide details of their income, moveable and immovable assets within two weeks.

The newly elected Chief Minister expressed his concern over the killing of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Allahabad last night, when he met with the UP Police chief, Javeed Ahmed,

Adityanath also ordered the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to come up with a blueprint for better policing in the state within 15 days, after consulting with police officers of all districts in the state.

Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet principal secretaries of all departments later today.

UP’s Fight Against Corruption:

“Root out corruption is the main agenda of BJP, the Chief Minister in his first introductory meeting with his ministers directed them to give details of their income, moveable and immovable properties with 15 days to the party as well as the secretary to Chief Minister,” Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Srikant Sharma said.

Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting with top state officials earlier, had issued clear instructions to ensure that public order across the state is maintained and that it should not be disturbed in the name of celebrations.

“Utsav ke naam par upadrav nahin hona chahiye (Public order should not be disturbed in the name of celebrations).”

Adityanath said this while communicating with senior administrative officers, including UP Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, Principal Secretary (home) Debashish Panda and UP DGP Javeed Ahmed, who called on him at the VVIP Guest House, where Yogi Adityanath is staying.

Law and Order in UP:

The Gorakhnath Math head also instructed the officials to ensure law and order is maintained and directed the officials to ensure the celebrations by keen party workers did not take a toll over peace and normal public life in Uttar Pradesh.

The 44-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also reportedly cited a recent case that took place in Bareilly where some BJP men tried to paint slogans and allegedly tried to hoist a flag atop a place of worship leading to tension.

Punjab Also Ending VIP culture:

Punjab’s newly-appointed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had too decided to ban the use of beacons on government vehicles.

In a meeting of the cabinet ministers, which lasted over three hours, also decided to ban foreign travel of ministers for two years (except where it is so mandated or provided under a bilateral agreement or arrangement) and hosting banquets at state expense in a bid to end VIP culture in the state, an official spokesperson said.

All these were also part of the Amarinder Singh’s election manifesto.

The tone and agenda of the new cabinet was set by the party’s poll manifesto and the man who drafted it is new finance minister Manpreet Badal.

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday also decided to provide 33 percent reservation for women in all government jobs, including contractual appointments of the state government as chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh attempted to strike a balance between populism and reforms.