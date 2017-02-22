Did you hear about ‘Children Bank Of India’; If not check here

New Delhi, Feb 22: Recently India witnessed a large financial process called Demonetisation, to curb the Black money and fake notes from the market. The result of Demonetisation process is a matter of dispute now.

Meanwhile, a youth who had gone to withdraw Rs 8000 from an State Bank of India ATM in Sangam Vihar, at Delhi was in a shock when the Rs 2000 notes from the machine punch the mark of “Children Bank of India”.

The man complained the same in nearest police station and have a case was registered.

Rohit Kumar who works as a customer care executive with a private company in South Delhi, said that the incident happened on February 6 when he had gone to the ATM to withdraw cash for his daily expenditures.

The notes printed ‘Children Bank of India’ in place of Reserve Bank of India and ‘Guaranteed by the Children’s Government’ in place of Guaranteed by the Central Government.

The major differences found from the Original Notes are here:

1. Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank instead of Bharatiya Reserve Bank in Hindi.

2. Serial number is nothing other than 000000.

3. Rupee sign missing in the fake.

4. Churan Lable instead of strip with leaf markings.

5. PK logo instead of Reserve Bank seal.

6. I promise to pay the bearer two thousand coupens (sic) instead of I promise to pay the bearer the sum of two thousand rupees.

7. Governor’s signature is missing.

8. Churan Label instead of the Ashoka emblem.

9. Children Bank of India instead of Reserve Bank of India in English.

10. Guaranteed by the Children Government instead of Guaranteed by the Central Government.

The fake notes had ‘churan lable’ in place of the latent image and a ‘PK’ logo at the lower half where bank’s seal is seen in the original currency note. The content of the fake note clearly points towards some kind of prank.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer said that the ATM first dispensed four such Rs 2,000 notes to a customer. “We sent a sub-inspector to verify the allegations. He withdrew one Rs 2,000 note and that also turned out to be fake,” the officer said, adding that the other notes in the bundle were genuine.