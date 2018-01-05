Did you know protein rich food could help you lose weight?

Fitness freaks who want to shed those extra kilos on their bellies, we have some happy news for you.

According to the Independent, you can let go the sad bowl of cereal as experts have recommended that by consuming extra proteins in breakfast can help you lose weight.

As per a research done by CSIRO, revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise.

Professor Manny Noakes, co-author of the reports, said, “If you find it difficult to control what you eat, a redistribution of protein toward breakfast may be the answer.”

The team has advised eating between 25 and 30 grams of protein in order to see the benefits.

The study found that the average Australian increases their protein intake throughout the day, with fairly small amounts consumed at breakfast.

They revealed that women typically eat just 11 grams of protein in the morning, compared to men who consume 15 grams.

Adopting a higher protein and moderate carbohydrate breakfast routine could be the key in losing weight in a healthy and sustainable way, the researchers concluded.

The report also found that low quality processed foods currently make up a third of the average Australian adult’s protein intake, instead of whole protein sources such as dairy, legumes and fish, which the authors explained were favourable for sustaining fat loss.