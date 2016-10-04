Didn’t freeze BCCI accounts , have not stopped funds for India-New Zealand series: Justice Lodha

October 4, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Justice RM Lodha Committee on Monday directed the banks, where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) holds accounts, to stop disbursement of funds for the financial decisions taken during sports body’s emergent working committee meeting held on September 30.

Following the order, a media report said that the remainder of the New Zealand tour has been cancelled by the Indian cricket board due to financial problems.

New Zealand are preparing for the third test, starting in Indore on Saturday and the officials of New Zealand Cricket said they had heard nothing from the BCCI. “It’s the first time we’ve heard of it. At the moment we are preparing to play the third test at Indore as scheduled.”

India sealed the three-match test series 2-0 on Monday with a 178-run victory in Kolkata. The third test is scheduled to start in Indore on Saturday, with a five-match one-day international series to follow.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Lifting life ban of pacer Sreesanth | SC issues notice to BCCI
India’s U-19 World Cup victory: BCCI announces cash rewards for Rahul Dravid, squad
Mohammad Azharuddin’s life ban lifted, free to contest Hyderabad Cricket Association polls
Doping ban; Yusuf Pathan thanks BCCI
Failing dope test: Cricketer Yusuf Pathan suspended for 5 months
Massive setback for IPL: Subramanian Swamy to challenge manual auction of IPL media rights in SC
Top