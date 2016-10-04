Didn’t freeze BCCI accounts , have not stopped funds for India-New Zealand series: Justice Lodha

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Justice RM Lodha Committee on Monday directed the banks, where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) holds accounts, to stop disbursement of funds for the financial decisions taken during sports body’s emergent working committee meeting held on September 30.

Following the order, a media report said that the remainder of the New Zealand tour has been cancelled by the Indian cricket board due to financial problems.

There is no question of any cancellations of game or series: Justice RM Lodha (Chief, Lodha Panel) on India-New Zealand series under cloud

The Indian Express quoted an unnamed official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as saying “We have no option other than to call off the India-New Zealand series as our banks have decided to freeze BCCI accounts.” “We don’t want India to be humiliated in front of the world. How can we function, how can we hold any games now? Who will make the payment? Freezing a bank account is no joke. An international team is here, and there is so much at stake,” the official said.

New Zealand are preparing for the third test, starting in Indore on Saturday and the officials of New Zealand Cricket said they had heard nothing from the BCCI. “It’s the first time we’ve heard of it. At the moment we are preparing to play the third test at Indore as scheduled.”

India sealed the three-match test series 2-0 on Monday with a 178-run victory in Kolkata. The third test is scheduled to start in Indore on Saturday, with a five-match one-day international series to follow.