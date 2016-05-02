Diesel taxi drivers protest, block traffic in Delhi

New Delhi, May 2: In a bid to protest against a Supreme Court decision to ban diesel taxis in the national capital, cab drivers on Monday blocked traffic in west Delhi’s Rajokri area.

The blockage near Rajokri area also obstructed traffic in both the carraigeways from Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon.

“The taxi drivers on Monday morning blocked both the carraigeways on Rajokri flyover near the old Delhi toll booth on Gurgaon to Dhaula Kuan road,” a traffic police official told IANS.0

The blockage eventually led to a massive traffic snarl on the Delhi-Gurgaon route with vehicles lined up behind one another for up to 1 km, an official said.

The apex court on Saturday had refused to give more time to taxi operators to switch to the cleaner compressed natural gas (CNG) and banned the diesel-based taxis to run in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) from May 1.

The deadline for the change was extended twice.