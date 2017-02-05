Diesel’s daughter thinks ‘Fate of the Furious’ will be hit

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Vin Diesel says his 22-month old daughter Pauline is confident that her fathers upcoming film “The Fate of the Furious” will be a hit at the box office.

Diesel shared a photograph of his daughter on Facebook, and wrote: “At only a year old, Pauline walks on to the F8 set, with pride, like she knows the movie is going to be a hit. It is a testament to the level of family the whole cast and crew regard this production. Blessed.”

In the image, Pauline can be seen wearing an all-white ensemble, while strolling on the set of the film.

Diesel, who is returning as Dominic Toretto in the eighth installment of the popular “Fast & Furious” franchise, also thanked fans for their love and support.

“Thank you for believing in us as much as you have over the decades. Our gratitude is reflected in our commitment and desire to reach higher each time,” he wrote.

“The Fate of the Furious”, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Michelle Rodriguez, is slated to release on April 14.

–IANS

