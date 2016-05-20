Difference between DMK, AIADMK vote share is 1.1 percent

Chennai, May 20: The difference in vote percentage between the AIADMKand the DMK is just 1.1. percent, DMK president M. Karunanidhi said on Friday.

In a statement, Karunanidhi said the DMK-led front secured 1,71,75,374 votes or 39.7 per cent of all votes polled in the state as against the AIADMK’s 1,76,17,060 votes (40.8 per cent).

But the AIADMK ended up winning the May 16 assembly election. The DMK will have 89 legislators of its own and will be the major opposition party in the 234-member assembly.

Karunanidhi thanked the people who voted for the DMK-led front. The former chief minister also thanked voters of his constituency Tiruvarur for electing him.