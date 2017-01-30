Differently abled swimmer ED Baburaj swims 25 km non stop at the Punnamada lake

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 30 : Differently abled swimmer E.D. Baburaj on Monday swam 25 km non-stop at the Punnamada lake here, the venue of the popular Nehru snake boat race.

Soon after reaching the finishing line, the 52-year-old Baburaj said the challenge was very tough and dangerous.

“I decided to do it in October but I felt I needed more practice to get my body and mind fine-tuned for this arduous swimming session,” he told IANS.

“It took me seven hours and 10 minutes and I am completely exhausted,” he added.

In 2015, Baburaj swam 10 km at the widest part of the Vembanad lake.

Baburaj began swimming when he was a school student. But at age 12, he met with an accident that affected his left hand.

Even then he contested in several national and international events. As per medical records, he has contested in the “disabled” category with 40 percent disability.

Hundreds turned up to applauded Baburaj when he touched the finishing line. Baburaj sells Life Insurance Corp (LIC) policies for a living.

–IANS

