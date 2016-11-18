There are difficulties, Centre can’t deny it: Chief Justice tells Government

Kolkata, Nov 18: Calcutta High Court seeks report from the Centre by November 25 on the measures taken to minimise the hardships faced by the people in the wake of demonetisation.

The government yesterday revised guidelines for the withdrawal of cash, limiting counter exchange of old Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2000 starting today.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes but directed the government to submit a report detailing the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience.

“We don’t intend to interfere with the policy but we want to know what steps you are taking to reduce inconvenience caused to the public. The common man must not suffer,” observed the Chief Justice of India.

The chief justice said, “The Centre cannot dispute that there were hardships,” and asked the Centre, “You have reduced the exchange limit, is it a printing problem?”