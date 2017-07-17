DIG Roopa transferred to traffic department for reporting irregularities in Parappana prison: JDS lambasts K’tka govt

Bengaluru/Karnataka, July 17: Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Roopa, who wrote a report to the Director General (Prisons) H.N. Satyanarayana Rao stating about the irregularities going on in the central prison, was transferred to the traffic department on Monday.

Roopa has been transferred to the traffic department as the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety. Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said they knew that the state government would take such a decision, as they are inclined towards giving cover to wrong people and their wrongdoings.

“I think this government wants to protect the illegal activities and the people doing it. This Government is not trying to sincerely bring out the truth and facts. This Government is only there to protect the interest of illegal people and encourage such issues,” Kumaraswamy told ANI.

A recent report by DIG (Prisons) D. Roopa had asserted that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crores was given to the prison officials by Sasikala for, including the DG (Prisons), in order to avail special facilities in Parappana Agrahara central prison.

Roopa, in a report to Director General (Prisons), had said there are speculations that Sasikala paid a bribe to prison officials to get special facilities for herself with rumours also of the DG being a beneficiary himself.

To this regard, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that strict action would be taken against the guilty while taking cognizance of allegations of irregularities in the Bengaluru central prison. Siddaramaiah said he has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

On the one hand, where Rao categorically denied all the charges, Roopa, on the other, maintained her stand, saying that she has no issue with an inquiry taking place into it.

On July 14, Roopa had also said she is being unnecessarily targetted and singled out for exposing irregularities at the Parappana Agrahara Central prison. (ANI)